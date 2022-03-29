Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 143 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $257,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Visa by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 252,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.16. 128,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.79 and its 200 day moving average is $216.17. The firm has a market cap of $431.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

