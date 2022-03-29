Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Insider Buys £3,283.75 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) insider Rita Dhut acquired 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £3,283.75 ($4,301.48).

Shares of LON:AIE traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 187 ($2.45). 225,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,142. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £191.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.97.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.