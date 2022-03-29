AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Sets New 52-Week High at $10,034.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £100.34 ($131.44) and last traded at GBX 9,965 ($130.53), with a volume of 180530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,894 ($129.60).

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.99) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,728.46 ($127.44).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,957.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,750.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £154.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,659.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.90) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

About AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.