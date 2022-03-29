Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.
Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.