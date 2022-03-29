Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astrotech by 29.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

