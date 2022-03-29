Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Up 176.2% in March

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic American during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic American by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

AAME stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.11. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

