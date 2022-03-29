Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic American by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

