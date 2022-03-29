Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.70.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
