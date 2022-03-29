Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 332.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 24,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

XYL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

