Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,768,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of MGM traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

