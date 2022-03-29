Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $121,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,916,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.27. 1,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,495. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.