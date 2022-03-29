Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. 1,851,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,050. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,306 shares of company stock worth $3,329,915 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

