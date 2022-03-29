Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.96. 17,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $99.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.54.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

