Aura Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aura Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.90) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of AURA stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

