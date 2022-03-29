Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Down 37.8% in March

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

