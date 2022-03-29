Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 2.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of Autodesk worth $1,641,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 80,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Autodesk by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 925,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $260,298,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,596 shares of company stock worth $1,584,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

