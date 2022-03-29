Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,094 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

