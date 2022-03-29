Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $431.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.80.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

