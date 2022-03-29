Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.