Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $149.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.60 and its 200-day moving average is $213.94. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.