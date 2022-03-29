Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,493 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41,900.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 209,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,566,000 after purchasing an additional 119,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCEF opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

