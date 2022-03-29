Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,250 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC grew its stake in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BCE by 107.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BCE by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in BCE by 10.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

NYSE:BCE opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.