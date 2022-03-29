Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Up to $12.86

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $13.48. Avaya shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 2,847 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVYA. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

