AVITA Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,845 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,706% compared to the typical volume of 49 call options.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $94,496.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1,034.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 679.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,115 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75,590 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of RCEL opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $195.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 76.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

