AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.82

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.82 and last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,866,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,943,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

