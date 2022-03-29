Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Shares Down 1.4%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

About Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

