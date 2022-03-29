Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Shares Down 1.4%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.
About Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala (AYALY)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.