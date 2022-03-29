Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72.

Several research firms recently commented on AYLA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYLA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

