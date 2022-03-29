Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Stock Price Down 20.9%

Shares of Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) dropped 20.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.
About Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azimut (AZIHF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.