Azuki (AZUKI) Price Tops $0.0298 on Exchanges

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $336,845.86 and $18,890.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.36 or 0.07071957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.81 or 0.99891531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

