Baader Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.25 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €7.25 ($7.97) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.35) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aroundtown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.84 ($7.51).

ETR:AT1 traded up €0.11 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €5.47 ($6.01). 2,101,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($7.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of €5.41 and a 200 day moving average of €5.66.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

