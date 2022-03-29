Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 748 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,220 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,983. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.