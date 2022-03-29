Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 149 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

NYSE WSO opened at $303.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.17 and its 200 day moving average is $289.13. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

