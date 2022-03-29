Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes $402,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter.

DMXF opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

