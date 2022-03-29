Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $186.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average of $162.53.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

