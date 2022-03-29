Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $386.53 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.74 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 375.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

