Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 152,497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 137.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

