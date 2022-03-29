Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) & Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Critical Survey

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Banco Bradesco 21.20% 17.67% 1.58%

45.2% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million 1.50 $52.48 million N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.70 $4.07 billion $0.41 9.44

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

