Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Underperform”

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bankinter from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bankinter from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $4.10.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.