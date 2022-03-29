BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.