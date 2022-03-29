Barclays Lowers The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.75.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

