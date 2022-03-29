Barclays Lowers The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.75.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Restaurant Group (RSTGF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.