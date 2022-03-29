Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.4 days.
Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.
