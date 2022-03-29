Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTE. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.98.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$5.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$6.63.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.