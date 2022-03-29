BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBQ. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BBQ will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock worth $194,122. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

