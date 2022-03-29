BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.17.

TSE BBTV opened at C$2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.87. BBTV has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

