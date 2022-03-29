Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to post $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $64,050,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $12,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the period.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.