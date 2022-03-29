Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.72

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.72 ($100.79) and traded as high as €93.56 ($102.81). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €93.24 ($102.46), with a volume of 357,214 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

