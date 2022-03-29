Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,440.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,440 ($31.96) and last traded at GBX 2,464 ($32.28), with a volume of 218026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,600 ($34.06).

A number of research firms recently commented on BWY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 3,660 ($47.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($55.41) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.37) to GBX 3,390 ($44.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,853.30 ($50.48).

The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,842.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,119.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Bellway Company Profile (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

