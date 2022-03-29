Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $255.22

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.22 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 245.05 ($3.21). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.34), with a volume of 29,101 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £95.09 million and a PE ratio of 14.91.
About Belvoir Group (LON:BLV)
