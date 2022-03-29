Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

GEMD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 63.24 ($0.83) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.03. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 42.36 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a market cap of £88.88 million and a PE ratio of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

