Berger Financial Group Inc Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after buying an additional 200,661 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

