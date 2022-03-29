Berger Financial Group Inc Has $944,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,360,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after buying an additional 71,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 46,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

