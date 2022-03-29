Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $404,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.42 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 314.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

